Trump's lawyers: 'Apprentice' contestant can't sue president

NEW YORK — Republican President Donald Trump's lawyers say he's immune while president from defamation claims brought by a former contestant on his reality TV show The Apprentice who accused him of unwanted sexual contact.

The lawyers said in a state Supreme Court filing Monday they'll formally ask for a dismissal or a suspension of the January claims by Summer Zervos until he leaves office. They said the Constitution immunizes Trump from being sued in state court while he's president.

The lawyers said their position is supported by a long line of U.S. Supreme Court cases requiring courts to show deference to the president and his schedule.

Zervos was a contestant on Trump's reality show in 2006. She sued after Trump dismissed as "fabricated and made-up charges" her claims at a news conference that he made unwanted sexual contact with her at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2007.

The lawsuit sought an apology and $2,914.

Trump's lawyers said in Monday's filing that the president denies "these unfounded accusations" and was prepared to show that they were "false, legally insufficient and made in a transparent politically-motivated attack." They said the allegations have been disputed even by a member of Zervos' family.

Zervos was among several women who made sexual allegations against Trump when he was the Republican nominee during the presidential race last year. Trump has strenuously denied their allegations.