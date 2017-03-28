U.S. 67/167 noise-wall proposal amended

A proposal to install noise walls along U.S. 67/167 in Jacksonville has been modified in response to public input, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said Monday.

Portions of the proposed noise wall that would block the visibility of commercial properties from the highway will be removed based on comments from residents, commercial property owners and local officials at a March 9 meeting convened to discuss the noise wall, according to the department.

The noise wall is part of a project to widen the highway through Jacksonville to six lanes from four.

Noise walls were still being evaluated in areas along the east side of U.S. 67/167, between West Main Street and Gregory Street, and on the west side, starting at First Street and continuing north until Evans Drive.

The department said it will continue to take comments on the parts of those noise walls that face residential neighborhoods. A final decision on the remaining noise walls will be announced at a later date, it said.

Metro on 03/28/2017