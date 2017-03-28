BASKETBALL

Florida hires women’s coach

Florida hired Belmont coach Cameron Newbauer on Monday to revitalize its women’s basketball program. The Gators spoke with NBA assistant Becky Hammon about the open job, but according to a person familiar with the search, it became clear Hammon wanted to remain in the NBA. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because details of the coaching search have not been made public. Hammon was the first, fulltime, female assistant coach in league history when San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich added her to his staff in 2014. The former WNBA star has aspirations of being an NBA head coach. So the Gators turned to Newbauer, 38, to replace Amanda Butler, who was fired earlier this month following her 10th season at her alma mater. Florida will formally introduce Newbauer on Tuesday afternoon. Belmont went 51-15, including 29-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference, the last two years under Newbauer. The Bruins finished 27-6 this season, including 16-0 in the OVC, and lost a three-point game to Kentucky in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Newbauer was 79-50 in four seasons in Nashville, Tenn. He also has served as an assistant at Georgia (2008-2012) and Louisville (2012-2013). Florida finished with a losing record (15-16) for the second time in three years. The Gators were 190-137 and 71-85 in SEC play during Butler’s decade in Gainesville. Florida earned four NCAA Tournament berths, but failed to get past the second round in any of them.

GOLF

Johnson withdraws

Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Shell Houston Open to rest from his five-day victory in Match Play. Johnson won his third consecutive tournament Sunday when he won two matches that went the distance, a 1-up victory over Hideto Tanihara in the semifinals and a 1-up victory over Jon Rahm in a championship match that Johnson had led 5 up with 10 holes to play. Johnson noted that he has played seven rounds in the last five days, and he thinks he should give his mind and body a break going into the Masters. The Houston Open, in Humble, Texas, is in its last year with Shell as the sponsor. The tournament features four players from the top 10 — Henrik Stenson, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler.

BASEBALL

Soler hurt

Kansas City Royals outfielder Jorge Soler will likely begin his first season in Kansas City on the disabled list after straining his oblique in a minor league game. Soler, acquired from the Chicago Cubs in December for closer Wade Davis, hurt himself on a swing Sunday. Soler went for a MRI on Monday, and Manager Ned Yost acknowledged Soler was expected to be out of action when the Royals open next Monday at Minnesota. Soler, hitting .143 with two home runs in 49 at-bats, missed nearly two months last season with a pulled left hamstring. He was sidelined for three weeks in 2015 with a left oblique injury, plus another month with a sprained ankle. Yost also said Raul Mondesi will open the season as the starting second baseman. Mondesi won the job over Whit Merrifield, Christian Colon and Cheslor Cuthbert. Yost told Mondesi, 21, the news before an exhibition game against Oakland. Mondesi began the day hitting .378 this spring with a .622 slugging percentage, 3 home runs and 2 doubles in 19 games. Yost said when spring training began the prevailing thought was Mondesi would need more grooming in the minors after hitting .185 in 47 games for the Royals as a rookie last year. He often looked overmatched at the plate, striking out 48 times in 135 at-bats. The Royals will keep Cuthbert as a backup infielder while Colon and Merrifield are competing for the final spot as a utility player. Colon is a 2010 firstround draft pick and out of minor league options, while Merrifield has options left. With Soler expected to be on the disabled list when the season starts, Paulo Orlando, who hit.302 last season, will probably replace him in right field. Terrance Gore will be the spare outfielder.

Nationals release Nathan

Veteran reliever Joe Nathan was released by the Washington Nationals, ending his bid to make the team a week before opening day. The Nationals also unconditionally released another righty reliever on Monday, Matt Albers. Nathan’s 377 career saves rank second among active pitchers and eighth in major league history. Nathan, 42, went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in only 6 1/3 innings with the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants last season as he worked his way back from a second elbow ligament replacement surgery to repair his right elbow.

FOOTBALL

Seahawks’ Boykin arrested

Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested in Dallas after police said he was in a vehicle that hit seven people on a sidewalk. Jail records showed the former TCU quarterback was booked early Monday on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana. Bond was $500. Police said a vehicle backed onto a sidewalk and struck seven pedestrians and a bar, slightly injuring a bartender. None of the injuries is life threatening. The female driver was arrested, accused of felony intoxication assault with a vehicle. The Seahawks said they are “disappointed” and are gathering more information.

NBA

Jeanie Buss in control of Lakers

LOS ANGELES — A battle over control of the Los Angeles Lakers is over after an agreement was reached to have Jeanie Buss, 55, serve as controlling owner of the storied NBA franchise for the rest of her life, making permanent the arrangement her late father and longtime Lakers owner Jerry Buss said in his will that he wanted.

The agreement was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday and states that Jim, 57, and Johnny Buss, 60, have agreed that their sister will serve as the controlling owner. The filing ends weeks of uncertainty about control of the Lakers as the franchise tries to put several losing seasons behind it.

Earlier this month, Jeanie Buss went to court seeking an order to control the team after her brothers called for a board meeting that she interpreted as a challenge to her power. That filing came days after she removed Jim Buss as the Lakers’ executive vice president of basketball operations.

She replaced her brother with Magic Johnson and also fired longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak, whom Johnson replaced with sports agent Rob Pelinka.

A person familiar with the agreement who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly said Jim Buss has been replaced as a trustee of the Lakers by his younger sister, Janie, 53. A document filed Monday names Janie Buss as a successor trustee and states that she agrees with her older sister serving as the team’s controlling owner.

Jim Buss will retain his ownership stake in the team.

Attorney Robert Sacks, who represents Jim and Johnny Buss, did not return a phone message Monday. Sacks had previously said the brothers have no interest in wresting control from their sister and that the entire court fight was unnecessary.

The Lakers also had no immediate comment on the development, which was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

“It’s hard to imagine a better outcome. Jeanie will run the team, just as Dr. Buss always intended,” her attorney, Adam Streisand, wrote in an email. “And Laker fans can get back to hoping for championships instead of favorable court rulings.”

Hopes were briefly high with even talk of a return to the playoffs at the beginning of this season when Luke Walton took over as coach with high draft picks like guard DeAngelo Russell and forward Brandon Ingram taking the floor.

But the team is 21-52, in last place in the Western Conference and headed to the draft lottery again.