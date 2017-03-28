Woman, 77, killed in wreck after minivan runs off Arkansas highway, into ditch

A passenger in a minivan was killed after the vehicle veered off an Arkansas highway and drove into a ditch in Independence County on Tuesday morning, police said.

A 2007 Dodge Caravan was traveling north on Arkansas 25 at the southwestern edge of Batesville shortly after 8 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The vehicle went off the road and struck an embankment near an intersection with Fred Street, police said. A passenger, 77-year-old Cecilia Smith Welch of Osyka, Miss., suffered fatal injuries.

No one else was reported injured, and conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Welch's death is the 107th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.