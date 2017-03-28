Home / Latest News /
Woman, 77, killed in wreck after minivan runs off Arkansas highway, into ditch
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 2:02 p.m.
A passenger in a minivan was killed after the vehicle veered off an Arkansas highway and drove into a ditch in Independence County on Tuesday morning, police said.
A 2007 Dodge Caravan was traveling north on Arkansas 25 at the southwestern edge of Batesville shortly after 8 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.
The vehicle went off the road and struck an embankment near an intersection with Fred Street, police said. A passenger, 77-year-old Cecilia Smith Welch of Osyka, Miss., suffered fatal injuries.
No one else was reported injured, and conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.
Welch's death is the 107th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Woman, 77, killed in wreck after minivan runs off Arkansas highway, into ditch
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.