Woman sentenced for UA dorm fire

FAYETTEVILLE -- A 38-year-old woman pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree criminal mischief in connection with a small restroom fire that prosecutors said was intentionally set last year at a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville student residence hall.

Peggy Sue Tenbrook was sentenced to 10 years of probation and ordered to pay $10,000 in victim restitution after pleading guilty to the felony in Washington County Circuit Court. Tenbrook also was ordered to pay a $500 fine, plus court costs and other fees.

No one was injured in the April 13 fire, which prosecutors said damaged a Pomfret Hall restroom. A UA police investigation found that paper towels in a plastic trash can fueled the fire, which spread to the walls, according to an affidavit.

Prosecutors initially charged Tenbrook with arson. The police affidavit described her as an employee of food-service company Chartwells at the time of the fire in the restroom used by workers.

