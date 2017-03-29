Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 2:01 p.m.

Arkansan found guilty of capital murder in shooting death of mother of his children

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:17 p.m.

PINE BLUFF — A Jefferson County Circuit Court jury has found a man guilty of capital murder in the 2015 shooting death of the mother of his children.

The Pine Bluff Commercial reported that Judge Alex Guynn sentenced Christopher Fletcher to life in prison without parole after the state waived the death penalty.

Fletcher pleaded not guilty to charges in the death of LaRonda McElroy, who was found shot in front of a house April 2015 and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

McElroy's three children, two of them Fletcher's, testified Tuesday, saying Fletcher was the shooter.

The jury also found Fletcher guilty of using a firearm in the commission of the act and sentenced him to 15 years in prison to either run consecutively or after the life sentence.

Defense attorneys John Cone and Sara Dalrymple rested without calling witnesses.

snakebite61 says... March 29, 2017 at 1:26 p.m.

who will take care of the kids now ?

