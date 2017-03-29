Arkansas death row inmate asks court to halt execution

LITTLE ROCK — One of eight Arkansas death row inmates facing lethal injection next month is asking the state's highest court to block his execution so evidence from his murder trial can be retested.

Stacey Eugene Johnson asked the state Supreme Court on Wednesday to stay his execution scheduled for April 20, one of the four double execution dates the state has set over a 10-day period.

Johnson asked justices to allow him to seek new testing of evidence from his conviction in the 1993 death of Carol Heath. The evidence includes hairs found at Heath's apartment.

The request is among a flurry of filings in state and federal courts by the inmates aimed at halting the multiple executions. The state Parole Board on Monday recommended Gov. Asa Hutchinson reject Johnson's request for clemency.