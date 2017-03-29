Arkansas House votes to call porn a health crisis

The House passed a resolution Tuesday declaring that pornography has created a "public health crisis."

"It is no longer just available in sleazy stores and distributed in brown paper bags," said Rep. Karilyn Brown, R-Sherwood, the sponsor of House Resolution 1042. She said online pornography is violent, and is increasingly available to teens and even younger children.

"Its influences are reaching the highest levels of government and society," Brown said.

The House approved the measure in a voice vote with an unidentified representative voicing his opposition.

-- John Moritz

A Section on 03/29/2017