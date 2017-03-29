Arkansas man accused of stalking, killing high school student ordered held without bail

A Sheridan man accused of stalking and killing a 17-year-old teenager who had been in a relationship with his son's ex-girlfriend has been ordered held without bail.

Rusty Draper, 45, appeared Wednesday afternoon on a charge of capital murder before Judge Eddy Easley in Grant County Circuit Court, where four witnesses testified on the defendant’s behalf.

Walking into the courthouse in Sheridan with his head facing down, Draper, who was clad in an orange jail jumpsuit and handcuffs, offered no comment to reporters.

Two of those testifying in court were Draper’s relatives — his aunt and sister-in-law — while the other two were good family friends — a longtime friend and his wife’s best friend.

Each described Draper as a kind, caring man who would generously give to others.

Draper is charged in the shooting death of Sheridan High School student Austin Moody, who was found dead Jan. 19 outside his home on Arkansas 35 north of Sheridan.

An affidavit from Grant County Deputy Sheriff Robert Bird stated Moody reported “being stalked” by the accused killer at times in the preceding weeks.

At times, Draper showed up, seeking Moody’s assistance with a broken-down car and with other vehicle-related issues, the document reads.

Phone recordings from the Grant County jail were also played in court between Draper and members of his family in an attempt to explain the defendant’s mental state.

Draper’s continued status on suicide watch, the state contended, was troubling. Discussions over the phone to end his life insurance policy and a suicide attempt were particularly concerning, deputy prosecuting attorney Stephen Shirron said.

Easley ruled that the capital murder charge against Draper as well as the substantial proof presented before him in the affidavit — including a shotgun at the scene with DNA linked to Draper — deemed him unfit to receive a bail amount.

The judge also suggested a later hearing to discuss Draper’s suicide watch status.