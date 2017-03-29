Arkansas panel advances bills outlining $5.5B budget

LITTLE ROCK — A legislative panel has advanced bills outlining the nearly $5.5 billion Arkansas budget proposed for the coming year.

The Joint Budget Committee on Wednesday endorsed identical House and Senate versions of the proposed Revenue Stabilization Act, which sets funding priorities based on expected revenue for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The bill is one of the last major items lawmakers take up before wrapping up this year's session next week.

The proposal calls for increasing state funding by $163 million, with most of the money going toward the state Department of Human Services. It also calls for increasing funding to public schools and prisons, while setting aside nearly $16 million for the state's rainy day fund.

