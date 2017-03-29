State police investigating after Arkansas officers open fire during traffic stop

Arkansas State Police are investigating after officers in Pine Bluff opened fire during a traffic stop Tuesday night, authorities said.

Bill Sadler, a state police spokesman, confirmed that police fired at least once after two officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of 13th and Fir streets shortly after 10 p.m.

He said it remained under investigation whether any shots were fired by anyone in the vehicle that was stopped.

The driver fled in the vehicle "as gunshots were fired," state police said in a news release, noting the car was later found abandoned near the intersection of 17th and Arlington streets with no one in it.

Police said they do not believe anyone was injured.

No arrests have been made.