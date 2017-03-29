Bill to keep Arkansas Medicaid plan falls short in House

LITTLE ROCK — An effort to keep Arkansas' hybrid Medicaid expansion for another year fell short in the state House days after an attempt by congressional Republicans to repeal the federal health law that created the program failed.

The House voted 73-17 Wednesday for the budget for the state Medicaid program, including the expansion, falling two votes short of the 75 needed to send the measure to the governor. House leaders did not indicate when they would try another vote on the bill.

More than 300,000 people are on the program that uses Medicaid funds to buy private insurance for low-income residents. The program has divided Republicans, who control the Legislature, since it was created in 2013.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he'll seek federal approval to add new limits to the program.

