House sends bill to Trump blocking online privacy regulation
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:26 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Congress has sent President Donald Trump legislation that would kill an online privacy regulation, a move that could eventually allow internet providers such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to sell the browsing habits of their customers.
The Federal Communications Commission rule issued in October was designed to give consumers greater control over how internet service providers share information. But critics said the rule would have stifled innovation and picked winners and losers among Internet companies.
The House voted 215-205 to reject the rule. The Senate had already voted to the block it.
The vote is part of an extensive effort that Republicans have undertaken to void an array of regulations issued during the final months of Democratic President Barack Obama's tenure. But the vote was closer this time with 15 Republicans siding with Democrats in the effort to keep the rule in place.
Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Republicans put profits over the privacy concerns of Americans.
"Overwhelmingly, the American people do not agree with Republicans that this information should be sold, and it certainly should not be sold without your permission," Pelosi said. "Our broadband providers know deeply personal information about us and our families."
Internet companies like Google don't have to ask users' permission before tracking what sites they visit. Republicans and industry groups have blasted that discrepancy, saying it was unfair and confusing for consumers.
RBear says... March 29, 2017 at 11:51 a.m.
I'm surprised this isn't bugging more libertarians who voted for Trump. This was clearly a land grab by telecom companies wanting to make a quick buck at the expense of individual privacy. The consumer gains no benefits from this and, if anything, stands to be at more risk from data breaches and poor data management. Of course, privacy means nothing to the Trump administration who continues to deny meddling by Russians into our election or society.
hah406 says... March 29, 2017 at 1:05 p.m.
If this goes into place, I can't wait to see the browsing habits of many of our elected officials! Bet there's more than one hypocritical pervert in congress.
snakebite61 says... March 29, 2017 at 1:37 p.m.
rbear I didn't catch it in the article... did it say that trump had signed the bill ?
RBear says... March 29, 2017 at 1:43 p.m.
snakebite61, get back to me when he DOESN'T sign. All indications are he will sign the bill. The WH has signaled he will sign the bill.
