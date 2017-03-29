Home / Latest News /
Judge fines golf course $1,000 for errant shots
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:45 p.m.
EASTON, Pa. — A judge has fined a Pennsylvania golf course $1,000 in its ongoing dispute with a couple who says errant balls are still hitting their property despite a previous court order.
The (Allentown) Morning Call reported that a Northampton County judge fined Morgan Hill Golf Course on Monday because it reopened the course during warmer weather earlier this month without installing cameras that are to track "all golf swings and the trajectory of all golf balls" coming from the 13th hole.
Jerzy and Halina Wisniewski say more than 50 balls have been hit onto their property, prompting the club to twice move the 13th tee to prevent that.
Golf course lawyer Erv McLain said the course denies wrongdoing and expects to prove to a jury it's not responsible for the balls being hit onto the Wisniewski property.
