Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 2 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Judge fines golf course $1,000 for errant shots

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:45 p.m.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Facebook



EASTON, Pa. — A judge has fined a Pennsylvania golf course $1,000 in its ongoing dispute with a couple who says errant balls are still hitting their property despite a previous court order.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reported that a Northampton County judge fined Morgan Hill Golf Course on Monday because it reopened the course during warmer weather earlier this month without installing cameras that are to track "all golf swings and the trajectory of all golf balls" coming from the 13th hole.

Jerzy and Halina Wisniewski say more than 50 balls have been hit onto their property, prompting the club to twice move the 13th tee to prevent that.

Golf course lawyer Erv McLain said the course denies wrongdoing and expects to prove to a jury it's not responsible for the balls being hit onto the Wisniewski property.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Judge fines golf course $1,000 for errant shots

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online