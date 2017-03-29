PHOTOS: Little Rock school locks down campus after teacher reportedly spots 2 with weapons; no gunmen found

Meadowcliff Elementary School locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon after a teacher reportedly saw two armed men on campus, Little Rock police said.

Officials said that two men with shotguns had been seen outside the school at 25 Sheraton Drive, northwest of University Avenue and 65th Street, shortly before 2 p.m. Patrol officers and Little Rock School District security personnel searched the surrounding area and inside the school but made no arrests.

Police reported at 2:20 p.m. that the lockdown had been lifted.

No injuries were reported.

School district security director Ron Self, speaking at the school Wednesday afternoon, said a teacher reported seeing two men with "long rifles" walking through a playground on the east side of campus near Mabelvale Pike. He said security officials locked down the school, as a precaution, before searching the area and notifying parents.

Self said he could not verify what the teacher reported.

"Anybody can see anything," he said.