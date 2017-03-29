Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 8:04 a.m.

Little Rock police investigating overnight homicide; officers called to robbery, records show

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 6:44 a.m. Updated today at 7:48 a.m.

crime-scene-tape-blocks-off-a-yard-wednesday-morning-at-1314-w-19th-st-police-say-one-person-was-killed-there-late-tuesday-night

PHOTO BY EMMA PETTIT

Crime scene tape blocks off a yard Wednesday morning at 1314 W. 19th St. Police say one person was killed there late Tuesday night.

Photos by Emma Pettit

Authorities are investigating an overnight homicide in Little Rock, officials said Wednesday morning.

The victim, who was described only as a black male, was found at 1314 W. 19th St. just before midnight, the Little Rock Police Department said in a tweet. That address is between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and South Pulaski Street.

The 911 dispatch log shows a "robbery just occurred" call at the location at 11:44 p.m.

Additional information will be released later today, police said.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates.

