Little Rock police investigating overnight homicide; officers called to robbery, records show
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:44 a.m. Updated today at 7:48 a.m.
Authorities are investigating an overnight homicide in Little Rock, officials said Wednesday morning.
The victim, who was described only as a black male, was found at 1314 W. 19th St. just before midnight, the Little Rock Police Department said in a tweet. That address is between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and South Pulaski Street.
The 911 dispatch log shows a "robbery just occurred" call at the location at 11:44 p.m.
Additional information will be released later today, police said.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates.
