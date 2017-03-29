Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 8:08 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Little Rock police, fire officers honored in annual award ceremony

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Little Rock Police Sgt. Chris Phillips (right) congratulates officer David Wilson on Tuesday after Wilson and officer Brittany Godfrey received the Chief Stuart Thomas Officer of the Year Award at the Rotary Club of Little Rock’s Police and Fire Department Awards.

PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL

Little Rock Police Sgt. Chris Phillips (right) congratulates officer David Wilson on Tuesday after Wilson and officer Brittany Godfrey received the Chief Stuart Thomas Officer of the Year Award at the Rotary Club of Little Rock’s Police and Fire Department Awards.

The Rotary Club of Little Rock hosted its annual award ceremony for Little Rock's police and fire department Tuesday.

The event, held at the Robinson Center in downtown Little Rock, recognized dozens of officers and firefighters and highlighted their accomplishments throughout 2016.

Little Rock Fire Department Capt. Steve Kotch was named firefighter of the year for his work in a water rescue in Boyle Park in March 2016.

Little Rock officers Brittany Godfrey and David Wilson were awarded officer of the year for their effort in saving the life of a child who had been beaten.

Police said the child was found beaten in a closet in February 2016. Besides saving the child's life, the work by Godfrey and Wilson also led to an arrest, the department said.

Metro on 03/29/2017

Print Headline: LR police, fire officers cited

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock police, fire officers honored in annual award ceremony

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online