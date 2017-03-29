Little Rock police, fire officers honored in annual award ceremony

The Rotary Club of Little Rock hosted its annual award ceremony for Little Rock's police and fire department Tuesday.

The event, held at the Robinson Center in downtown Little Rock, recognized dozens of officers and firefighters and highlighted their accomplishments throughout 2016.

Little Rock Fire Department Capt. Steve Kotch was named firefighter of the year for his work in a water rescue in Boyle Park in March 2016.

Little Rock officers Brittany Godfrey and David Wilson were awarded officer of the year for their effort in saving the life of a child who had been beaten.

Police said the child was found beaten in a closet in February 2016. Besides saving the child's life, the work by Godfrey and Wilson also led to an arrest, the department said.

Metro on 03/29/2017