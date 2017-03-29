Forecaster: Most of state faces risk of severe weather today; isolated tornadoes possible

The greatest risk for tornadoes Wednesday is across northern portions of Arkansas, where conditions will be ripe for storms to turn severe, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters say most of the state faces an enhanced risk for severe weather, meaning multiple persistent storms are possible Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

The primary threats are large hail potentially more than 1 inch in diameter and damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, said Sean Clarke, a meteorologist with the agency’s North Little Rock office.

Isolated tornadoes are also possible, particularly in the state’s north and northwest.

“Although there is a risk of tornadoes statewide, the threat for tornadoes will be greatest over the Ozarks region, mainly in the late afternoon and early evening hours,” the weather service said in a statement.

Thunderstorms, scattered at first before becoming more organized, are expected to enter western Arkansas starting around 3 p.m., according to the latest forecast.

Central Arkansas is forecast to see storms beginning about 6 p.m. The severe weather threat will lessen in that area by around midnight.

Portions of eastern Arkansas, including Jonesboro and West Memphis, are in a slight risk category for severe storms late Wednesday and early Thursday.

The threat for severe weather statewide is forecast to diminish by 4 a.m. Thursday.

No portions of the state had been placed under a moderate risk for severe weather as of Wednesday morning, Clarke said.

Still, he said, an upgrade in the severe weather risk was not out of the realm of possibility.

“It cannot be ruled out,” Clarke noted, adding that there has been uncertainty regarding timing and conditions.

High temperatures across Arkansas are set to be in the low 70s to low 80s by Wednesday evening, the weather service said.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this story.