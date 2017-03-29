Pulaski County SWAT team arrests fugitive in standoff

A man with multiple arrest warrants barricaded himself inside his Pulaski County home Tuesday, prompting a call for a tactical team that ended in his arrest, a spokesman said.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office SWAT team was on the scene at 14000 Cooper Orbit Cove for several hours Tuesday after the man holed up in a second-floor bedroom, sheriff's spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.

Steven Dellinger had felony warrants out for his arrest related to probation revocation, Burk said.

Pulaski County deputies first responded to the residence around 4:15 p.m. to stand by as a woman got her property from the residence, Burk said.

When deputies arrived, the woman said she had been assaulted by Dellinger, he said.

Authorities said the SWAT team responded because there was a possibility that Dellinger could have a firearm.

Authorities entered the house hours later and found Dellinger hiding in a closet in the bedroom, Burk said. Dellinger was unarmed when authorities arrested him at 8:30 p.m., he said.

Metro on 03/29/2017