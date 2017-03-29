Home / Latest News /
Police: Driver who called for help after running out of gas steals deputy's squad car
By The Associated Press
TULARE, S.D. — A driver who called for help after running out of gas is accused of stealing a deputy's squad car in South Dakota and leading authorities in a pursuit before once again running out of fuel.
Troy James is charged with felony grand theft. Officials say James called for assistance early Monday on Highway 281 near the town of Tulare, saying his car had stopped and he apparently ran out of fuel.
Sheriff Kevin Schurch told the Aberdeen American News that the responding deputy tried to detain James because he was acting bizarrely. Schurch said James pushed the officer out of the squad and took off. He said James was apparently armed.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol and other officers joined in pursuing James. He was eventually caught about 140 miles away.
