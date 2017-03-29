Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 11:12 a.m.

Police identify Arkansas woman, 20, killed in head-on collision with garbage truck

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 10:06 a.m.

Police have released the identity of a 20-year-old Arkansas woman who was killed Tuesday morning when her vehicle crashed head-on into a garbage truck.

Kayla McNamara of Paragould was driving a 2008 Hyundai Elantra west on U.S. 412 near Greene County Tech Junior High School in Paragould when her car crossed over a turn lane and into opposing traffic shortly after 8 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Elantra then hit an eastbound garbage truck head-on, the report said.

McNamara suffered fatal injuries. The other driver wasn't hurt.

It wasn't clear what caused the car to veer into the other lane. Conditions at the time were reported to be clear and dry.

McNamara's death was the 108th in a traffic crash in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

wowy says... March 29, 2017 at 10:26 a.m.

Could we take a look at the peoples' activity on their cell phones who cross over the center line and wreck? My God, the number of head-on collisions has tripled it seems. The public has a right to know why all these people are dying in head on collisions.

