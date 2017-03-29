Police identify Arkansas woman, 20, killed in head-on collision with garbage truck

Police have released the identity of a 20-year-old Arkansas woman who was killed Tuesday morning when her vehicle crashed head-on into a garbage truck.

Kayla McNamara of Paragould was driving a 2008 Hyundai Elantra west on U.S. 412 near Greene County Tech Junior High School in Paragould when her car crossed over a turn lane and into opposing traffic shortly after 8 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Elantra then hit an eastbound garbage truck head-on, the report said.

McNamara suffered fatal injuries. The other driver wasn't hurt.

It wasn't clear what caused the car to veer into the other lane. Conditions at the time were reported to be clear and dry.

McNamara's death was the 108th in a traffic crash in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.