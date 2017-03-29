Resz lifts Fayetteville over Rogers

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fearing she missed high -- again -- Reagan Resz lay motionless on the Harmon Field turf.

Several seconds later when teammates hoisted the sophomore forward to her feet, Resz realized she instead hit the game-winner during Fayetteville's 2-1 victory over Rogers High on Tuesday night.

Seventy-seven seconds earlier, Resz' shot sailed high over the crossbar. That image lingered in her mind as her left-footed shot rose high above the Lady Mounties' goalkeeper.

"From where I was at on the ground, I could see it go over and I didn't know if it was going to go in or not," Resz said. "It was pretty exciting."

That's when teammates lifted Resz up -- for a second time.

"I was so disappointed after the first shot happened," said Rezs, who missed 18 months after reconstructive surgery to repair torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in her right knee. "But my teammates were saying to just go with it and get the next one."

Resz' game-winner from just outside the 18 came off a perfectly placed pass from junior Myra Tubb. It helped counter the way the Lady Bulldogs (7-2, 2-1 7A-West) played during the second half when Rogers rallied to tie it at 1-1 on a goal by Sienna Nelson off a feed from freshman Haley Arrick.

Just as Fayetteville had applied pressure throughout the first half after taking a quick lead on a goal by Georgia Templeton just 72 seconds into the match, the Lady Mounties (4-4-1, 2-2) stayed on the attack throughout the first 25 minutes second half. They had five shots, including four on goal, during that span, while Fayetteville didn't get a shot off until there was less than 16 minutes remaining in regulation.

"Rogers-Fayetteville is always a get-after-it match," said Fayetteville coach Joe Thoma. "I just told them to be ready to go for it because Rogers is going to come out playing hard and they did."

Perhaps as crucial as Resz' goal was when Lady Bulldogs keeper Gracie Cape made a stop at the 21-minute mark of the second half. Cape, a senior, came 15 yards out of the goal to thwart a breakaway by Leslie Barrales, who split two defenders to chase down a long, high-lofted pass from Ashlyn Babbitt.

"She's a game-saver type of goalkeeper," Thoma said. "I'm fine with her coming out that far because she trains hard and knows what to do in just about every circumstance.

"If she sits back on her line and is passive, that girl makes it 2-1 and then you're in a big hole."

Springdale High 4, Bentonville West 2

Chela Razo recorded a hat trick to lead Springdale past West and pick up its first 7A-West Conference win of the season.

Jessica Paez gave the Lady Red'Dogs (2-3, 1-2) the lead for good on her goal less than 8 minutes into the match. Razo then scored her first goal with 13:08 before halftime, then added two more in the second half to put the match out of reach.

Alissa Carlson scored both goals for West (2-8-1, 1-2), both of them coming in the second half.

Rogers Heritage 3, Van Buren 0

Freshman Pam Seiler had two goals and an assist as the Lady War Eagles improved to 2- in the 7A-West. Lanee Knight also had a goal.

Bentonville High 2, Springdale Har-Ber 0

Lauren Holly and Angelina Diaz recorded goals in the second half as visiting Bentonville knocked off Har-Ber.

Maddee East picked up her third straight shutout in conference play for the Lady Tigers (6-1, 3-0).

OTHER GAMES

Siloam Springs 3, Harrison 2

Laura Morales scored two goals and Sydney Bomstad added a tally as Siloam Springs defeated Harrison in a battle of defending state champions at F.S. Garrison Stadium in Harrison.

The defending 6A state champion Lady Panthers (10-2, 2-0 5A/6A District 1) led 2-1 at halftime and both teams added goals in the second half. Harrison (2-5-1), defending 5A champs, received goals from Brylie Parker and Grace Martin.

Siloam Springs picked up a 3-0 win over Muskogee, Okla., on Monday at Panther Stadium. Audrey Maxwell scored two goals, while Brooklyn Buckminster had one.

