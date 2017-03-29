Sheriff: Man arrested after pursuit in central Arkansas says 'demons' made him run

A 20-year-old man who led authorities on a pursuit through parts of Jacksonville early Wednesday later told investigators "demons" made him flee, the Pulaski County sheriff's office said.

Alijah Mills remained in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday afternoon on charges including fleeing, aggravated assault and reckless driving.

The chase started about 3:15 a.m. after Deputy Cody Martin tried to pull over a white Cadillac near the intersection of Brewer and North First streets, according to a sheriff's office report.

The driver refused to pull over, leading Martin on a chase through parts of Jacksonville at speeds ranging from 20 mph to 43 mph, the report said. At one point during the pursuit, a female passenger "bailed out of the vehicle" and ran and the Cadillac later drove toward a Jacksonville Police Department vehicle as though "he was going to ram it," the report said. The report noted the patrol vehicle "had to back up."

The Cadillac later stopped on Laurel Street, and the driver, who was identified as Mills, got out, put his hands up and laid on the ground, authorities said.

"Mr. Mills stated he has some warrants and he has a lot of mental issues and the demons made him run," Martin wrote in the report.