Softball Big inning carries Rogers past Fayetteville

ROGERS -- After 12 days off, Rogers High got rid of the rust relatively quickly to remain undefeated in 7A-West Conference softball.

The Lady Mounties bounced back from spring break, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth to get some breathing room en route to a 9-3 win over Fayetteville at Veterans Park.

Leading 3-1, Rogers (4-1, 3-0 7A-West) loaded the bases to start the fourth on three consecutive singles. Mikelyn Bush followed with a sacrifice fly and lead-off hitter Cassie Gonzalez drove in two more with a triple. Jadyn Heinle then came up with another sacrifice fly to easily score Gonzalez, and the Lady Mounties were in control 7-1.

Rogers coach Mike Harper said his team played a solid all-around game to get the win. Left-hander Sadie Beeman improved to 3-1 with the complete-game victory, while four Lady Mounties had two hits each.

"We're a little rusty obviously," Harper said. "We took 12 days off, didn't touch a ball the whole time. It was good for our kids. They needed a break.

"I was proud of the way Sadie pitched the ball. She hit her spots pretty well. Mixed her pitches up pretty well and our defense was solid behind her. We manufactured some stuff and got big hits behind that. I proud of our execution, didn't hardly miss any signs. Overall, just really good."

Gonzalez went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs, while Sarah Hulsey was 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two RBIs. Beeman, Courtney Storey and Allyn Hensley also had two hits each. Storey and Heinle scored two runs each.

Beeman allowed three runs on five hits, struck out five, walked one and hit two batters.

Fayetteville (3-6, 0-3) got a solo home run by Morgan Stratton to get within 3-1 in the top of the fourth. Kapriel Bowen drove in the other two runs with a single up the middle off Beeman's glove in the fifth.

Fayetteville coach Jason Shirey said his young team is making strides.

"We continue to show progress in terms of making plays maybe we didn't make last year and a couple times this year we haven't made," Shirey said. "We've got some young kids in key spots and you see moments of great and then moments of you're shaking your head a little bit. It's a learning process.

"Rogers is a good hitting team. Their pitcher, she keeps the ball in the yard and they played defense behind her."

Bentonville West 10, Springdale High 0

Emma Wood threw a one-hitter, and Brittany Crowson was 4-for-4 with two RBIs as West run-ruled Springdale and remained unbeaten in 7A-West play.

Wood faced the 15-batter minimum through five innings and struck out seven. Her only blemish was a leadoff single by Zoe Schmidt, who was retired with a double play moments later.

The Lady Wolverines (10-2, 2-0) scored twice in the second on passed balls, then added at least two runs in each of the last three innings. Karlie Stafford had two hits and drove in two runs, while Anna Griffin had two hits and an RBI.

Bentonville High 27, Springdale Har-Ber 0

Megan Crownover hit two home runs in the first inning, and Morgan Nelson added another as Bentonville cruised to its 30th consecutive victory Tuesday at J.B. Hunt Park.

Crownover blasted a three-run shot and followed with a two-run blast as the Lady Tigers (8-0, 3-0) scored 18 runs in the first inning. Nelson hit a three-run homer in the second.

Every Bentonville batter had at least one hit, with Crownover going 4-for-4 with six RBIs while Nelson had three hits and drove in five runs. Bentonville pitcher Maddy Prough (7-0) had a three-inning perfect game with three strikeouts and extended her scoreless string to 27 consecutive innings.

Van Buren 5, Rogers Heritage 2

The Lady Pointers scored all five runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for the win.

Heritage (3-8, 1-2 7A-West) took a 2-0 lead in the top of fourth on Sarah Pollock's two-run single. But the Lady War Eagles would not score again. Lora Brown led Heritage, going 3-for-3, while Brittney Dean, Allyson Fultz added two hits each. Baylor Miles' three-run double keyed Van Buren's big sixth inning.

OTHER GAMES

Farmington 10, Alma 5 (8 inn.)

The Lady Cardinals scored five runs in the eighth inning to claim a 5A-West Conference win Tuesday. Camryn Journagan singled to drive in Taylor Coulson to set off the seventh inning fireworks for Farmington.

Alma took a lead in the fourth, but Farmington rallied to take a 5-3 lead before Andrea Griffin laced a two-out, tworun double for the Lady Airedales to tie the game in the seventh inning.

Paige Devecsery earned the win for the Lady Cardinals, going eight innings and allowing seven hits with seven strikeouts. Taylor Coulson took the loss for Alma.

Farmington (7-4) banged out 13 hits. Brandy Wallace, Cambre Strange, Carley Antwine, and Alyssa Reed each collected multiple hits. Reed, Callie Harper, Wallace, and Madison Parrish each drove in two runs.

Lincoln 5, Gentry 4

The Lady Wolves rallied for a run in the seventh inning to edge Gentry on Tuesday.

Lincoln (6-5) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, but had to hold off Gentry after the Lady Pioneers scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-3 lead. Lincoln tied the game at 4-4 in the fifth.

Hollie Webb was 4-for-4 and scored three runs for Lincoln. Lexington Dobbs had a double and 2 RBIs.

Alyssa Kelton was 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for Gentry.

Gravette 8, West Fork 0

Cally Kildow pitched a one-hitter and struck out 12 as the Lady Lions blanked West Fork.

Kildow threw just 87 pitches in a complete-game effort with just one walk.

Kildow helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Keely Bulza was 2-for-2 and Jaki Chalk added a double and RBI.

