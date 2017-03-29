Spring cleaning

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks kicked off spring drills Tuesday, taking another step in putting the ragged end to their 7-6 finish in 2016 behind them.

The Razorbacks last two times on the field resulted in second-half shutouts during the regular-season finale, a 28-24 loss at Missouri, and the Belk Bowl, a 35-24 loss to Virginia Tech.

"You know, you think how terrible that Virginia Tech game was, but I think overall, it was a blessing to us," senior center Frank Ragnow said. "Because if we had won that game, we would have been all happy high-tailed about it.

"In the end, our goal is to win an SEC championship. I think losing that game really opened some eyes to some players who hadn't really bought into the process."

Said senior safety Josh Liddell: "Nobody wants to end a season the way we did the last two games. Coming out this offseason, we wanted to concentrate on the finish of the game. We have this new motto, 'Start fast and strain to finish,' and that's a big thing going through spring ball and into fall."

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville players said they have been driven by the disappointing end to last season after a 6-3 start.

"It was hard," senior defensive tackle Bijhon Jackson said. "A lot of people were down on us. I feel like we were down on ourselves. It's still something that's hard to swallow. It's something I believe has helped us get to where we are right now.

"I feel like we're farther ahead right now than we ever have been going into spring ball since I've been here."

The Razorbacks worked in helmets and shorts, as is required by the NCAA for the first two practices of spring, and maintained a good tempo, said junior quarterback Austin Allen.

"I thought we had a great tempo out there today," Allen said. "They put in a new defense so they're making a lot of calls, doing a lot of communicating.

"As an offense, I thought we were out there like we all knew what we were doing, and we looked pretty good out there. As the defense continues to install, it'll get tougher for us. But hopefully we keep up and continue what we did today."

Senior linebacker Dwayne Eugene said installation of the new 3-4 defense will pick up.

"Today was pretty simple," he said. "We only ran one call. I'm sure it's going to get more difficult as the spring goes on and we install more packages."

The first linebacker unit featured Eugene and sophomore De'Jon Harris as the inside guys, and Michael Taylor and Randy Ramsey at the outside positions.

The second-teamers were Josh Harris and Grant Morgan inside, and Dee Walker and Alexy Jean-Baptiste on the outside.

"I actually enjoy the 3-4 better than the 4-3 because ... we're closer to the ball, and we can make more plays in the passing game as well," Eugene said. "Our run fits and our defense is pretty much more simple that way."

Allen, junior running back Rawleigh Williams and Ragnow worked on a first unit offense that brings back eight starters, including four on the offensive line.

"We have a lot of weapons on this offense," Williams said. "We have a lot of guys who have played before. So in terms of guys who know what they're doing, I think we're at a step higher than we were last year."

Senior Jake Raulerson worked with the starting unit at right guard, as Johnny Gibson -- last year's starter at that spot for the second half of the season -- was dropped to a lower unit. Hjalte Froholdt and Brian Wallace were at left guard and right tackle, respectively, while Colton Jackson worked with the first unit at left tackle, replacing the Hogs' only departing senior Dan Skipper.

"It's not only the ones that know everything," Ragnow said. "It's going through the twos and even the threes."

Freshman Shane Clenin worked at left tackle behind Jackson, who started the first three games at right tackle before Wallace won the job.

Arkansas spring

football schedule

WHERE Razorback practice fields PRACTICE DATES Thursday, Saturday, April 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27 SPRING FINALE Red-White game, noon, April 29, Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Sports on 03/29/2017