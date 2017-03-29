STATE D-I BASEBALL ROUNDUP

SOUTHLAND/SWAC

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 9, UAPB 3

The University of Central Arkansas (12-14) scored early and late to defeat the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff Tuesday at Bear Stadium in Conway.

UCA led 5-0 after three innings, UAPB (6-17) cut it to 5-3 in the eighth inning, but the Bears padded their lead with four more runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Hunter Strong’s RBI double and Rigo Aguilar’s sacrifice fly put UCA up 2-0 in the first.

The Bears led 4-0 after Michael Haun’s sacrifice fly scored Josh Somdederff and Keaton Presley’s RBI single scored Brooks Balisterri. Aguilar scored on Somdederff’s fielder’s choice in the fifth and UCA led 5-0.

UAPB cut the lead to 5-3 on a home run by Jordan Knox in the fifth inning and Sergio Esparza’s RBI groundouts in the sixth and eighth innings.

Justin McCarty capped a four-run eighth for UCA with a two-run home run to make it 9-3.

Aguilar was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored to lead UCA. Cody Davenport got the victory after allowing 1 walk and 1 strikeout in 2 innings, while Ty Tice picked up the save. Chris Phelps took the loss for UAPB after allowing 4 runs — 3 earned — on 3 hits with 2 walks in 2 innings.

SUN BELT

MISSISSIPPI 5, UALR 4 (10)

The 22nd-ranked Mississippi Rebels scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the UALR Trojans, and the Rebels pushed over the winning run in the bottom of the 10th to beat UALR at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss.

Kyle Watson scored the game-winner on pinch-hitter Michael Fitzsimmons’ RBI single to left field.

University of Arkansas at Little Rock reliever McKinley Moore (0-1) took the loss, allowing 1 run on 1 hit with 2 walks and 1 strikeout in 1 1/3 innings. The Rebels (16-9) took a 2-0 lead on RBI singles from Cole Zabowski and Tate Blackman in the second and fifth, but the 2-0 lead didn’t last.

The Trojans rallied to take a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning on a two-run single by Cale Ridling and a two-run home from Zach Baker, who finished 2 for 5 and was the only UALR player with multiple hits.

Mississippi tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning when Watson and Ryan Olenek drew bases-loaded walks off reliever Justin Garcia, on five and four pitches respectively, to tie the game at 4-4.

ARKANSAS STATE 4,

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 3 (10)

Arkansas State University overcame a 3-0 first-inning deficit with runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to tie before taking the lead on an RBI single from Jake Bakamus in the 10th inning to earn a victory at Itchy Jones Stadium in Carbondale, Ill.

Nick Hutchins had a two-run triple, and later scored on a passed ball to give Southern Illinois a 3-0 lead.

The Red Wolves tied the game on sacrifice flies from Alex Howard in the fourth inning and Garrett Rucker in the fifth, as well as an RBI single from Drew Tipton in the sixth that scored Jeremy Brown, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning.

Justin Felix singled through the left side to start the 10th inning for ASU (12-12), advanced to second on Brown’s sacrifice bunt before scoring on the single from Bakamus. Southern Illinois (12-13) went down in order in the bottom of the 10th on a fly out and two swinging strikeouts.