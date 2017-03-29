State police: Pickup hit by train; Arkansas woman killed

A 33-year-old Arkansas woman was killed Monday afternoon when the pickup she was riding in was hit by a train, state police said.

According to a preliminary crash report, Brittany Thorne of Farmington was a passenger in a 1997 Chevrolet pickup that was stopped at a railroad crossing on a private road near U.S. 49 in Cross County. The vehicle was struck by a southbound train about 2:30 p.m.

Police reported that the driver was not in the pickup at the time of the collision but did not provide further details on why.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, police said.

Thorne's death was the 110th on Arkansas roads so far in 2017, according to preliminary state police information.