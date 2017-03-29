Home /
Style: 'Jar the Floor' takes floor at Rep
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:27 a.m.
Cecelia Antoinette can identify with matriarch MaDear, her character in the Arkansas Repertory Theatre’s latest production, Jar the Floor.
“All I want to do is read my Bible and watch my soap operas, especially that one As the World Whirls,” she says about MaDear. “And I can relate to that part of my character, since I knew I was addicted when I once was scheduled for an audition for 1 p.m. and I moved it so I could watch All My Children.”
