Baseball game against Grambling St. canceled

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville baseball game against Grambling State scheduled for tonight at Baum Stadium has been canceled because of a forecast for severe weather.

No makeup date for the game has been set. Individuals who purchased single-game tickets can exchange them for tickets to any future game this season subject to availability, according to a news release.

Season and suite tickets for tonight's game are not valid and cannot be exchanged for future games, but fans are encouraged to keep their tickets in the event the game is rescheduled.

Sports on 03/29/2017