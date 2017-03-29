U.S. judge to hear arguments on longer block to Trump's travel ban

HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii who temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's revised travel ban planned to hear arguments Wednesday on whether to extend his order until the state's lawsuit works its way through the courts.

But even if U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson does not issue a longer-lasting hold on the ban, the temporary block would stay in place until he rules otherwise. Legal experts say it is unlikely Watson would side with the Trump administration.

The state says the policy discriminates against Muslims, while the government says it falls within Trump's power to protect national security.

The Department of Justice opposes Hawaii's request to extend Watson's temporary order. But the department said that if the judge agrees, he should narrow the ruling to cover only the part of Trump's executive order that suspends new visas for people from Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.