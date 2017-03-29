Vitello's family OK after wreck

FAYETTEVILLE -- Tony Vitello, an assistant baseball coach for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville left the Razorbacks' game at Missouri last Saturday after learning his father, Greg, and one of his sisters were involved in an accident on Interstate 70 that involved several vehicles.

Vitello's family members survived their car being pinned under a semi truck and are recovering from their injuries, Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. Van Horn said he saw a television news report about the accident.

"If you saw pictures of the car, you would think there's no way anybody made it out," Van Horn said. "It's a miracle, really.

"His sister had lot of scratches and bruises and some cuts. Mr. Vitello hurt his leg and I think his hands. They had to cut them out (of the car) with the jaws of life."

Van Horn said Vitello became worried in the early innings of last Saturday's game when he didn't see his father and sister in the stands.

"Tony knew something was wrong," Van Horn said. "He came in the dugout ... grabbed his phone and got his bag.

"All of a sudden he just said, 'I've got to go.' He'd gotten some calls and texts."

Vitello, who coaches third base and is the Razorbacks' hitting coach and recruiting coordinator, rejoined the team for Sunday's series finale at Missouri.

