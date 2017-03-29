West Memphis' Moore flourishes as a freshman

West Memphis freshman forward Chris Moore adjusted very nicely to high school competition and went on to earn several post-season honors.

“The first few games, I was like man I didn't know it was going to be like this,” Moore said. “It’s whole another level. After three games, I kind of got use to the flow and it was time to play my game through our system at West Memphis.”

Moore, 6-6, 200 pounds averaged 15.9 points and 11 rebounds for the season and 18 points and 12 rebounds during district and state tournaments. He was named Class 6-A East All-Conference, 6-A All-State team and 6-A All-Tournament team.

“It was a fun season,” Moore said. “As a freshman, it was just good to be with those guys, especially the seniors. I really looked up to them. They taught me how to play the game in high school versus middle school.”

He’s drawing interest from Arkansas, Marquette, Murray State and others while reporting an offer from Memphis. Moore will play for the 15-under Arkansas Wings in the Real Deal in the Rock basketball tournament in Little Rock this weekend.

Wings Coach Antonio Buchanan sees more and more colleges getting involved with Moore.

“He’s really progressed from last year,” Buchanan said “I’ve watched him a few times this year and been having him in the gym for the last month. He has a real chance to be special. Right now, we’re getting him on the perimeter a little bit. He’s going to be playing a lot of three so colleges can really see his full potential. I think after that I see his recruiting going real high.”

Arkansas was the only college camp Moore attended last summer. He’s interested in the Hogs and several others.

“You have Arkansas of course, and then you probably have North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas,” Moore said. “I even like Michigan State and Baylor. Those are some good schools too.”

“When I watch NCAA games, I don’t think about the talent they have. I think the way I can fit in and how I would play with the team and of course, the coaches.”

Moore is use to going against bigger opponents.

“To me, it’s all about having heart,” he said. “Some guys get intimidated because you see some kids about 6-9 and 230 or 240. Really it’s all about having heart and having a desire for the game.”