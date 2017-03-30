3 teens held on felony charges sought after running from Arkansas juvenile center

Three teenagers are sought after they ran from a juvenile treatment center in northeast Arkansas, according to the state Department of Human Services.

Dwight Jackson, Christian Sullivan and Darrell Dixon, all 16, escaped from custody shortly before noon Thursday at the Harrisburg Juvenile Treatment Center, the agency said in a statement.

All had been committed to the facility and held by the department’s Division of Youth Services for felony offenses.

DHS said the three were walking with a group and a staff member to class after tutoring when they ran into a nearby wooded area.

The perimeter of the treatment center is not fenced in, and youth are required to walk the campus with some form of supervision.

Nearby residents and the teenager’s families were notified. An investigation is ongoing.

Jackson is described as standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall, Sullivan stands about 6 feet 2 inches tall and Dixon is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Authorities listed all three as black males with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about the boys’ whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement.

The treatment center in Harrisburg is about 20 miles south of Jonesboro in Poinsett County.