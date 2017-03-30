Son killed, father hurt in 'domestic altercation' at Arkansas service station, sheriff's office says

A "domestic altercation" at an Arkansas service station Thursday morning left one person dead and his father injured, authorities said.

Officials with the Clark County sheriff's office were sent to the Pilot Travel Center, a service center at 170 Valley St. in Caddo Valley, around 4:50 a.m. after getting a call about a disturbance, according to a news release.

When they arrived, authorities found a father and son both suffering from stab wounds, the release said.

The son was taken to CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs and pronounced dead shortly after 7 a.m., authorities said. His identity and age were not released. The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, the release said.

The father was taken to a Little Rock hospital to be treated for his injuries, officials said.

No suspect was named by the sheriff's office. The investigation is ongoing, and members of the public are "not in danger as a result of this death," the release said.