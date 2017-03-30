Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 30, 2017, 3:41 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas man arrested on attempted murder charge; 2 others sought

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 2:21 p.m.

cortez-banks-24-michael-rogers-25-and-markee-ross-26-all-of-helena-west-helena

PHOTO BY HELENA WEST-HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Cortez Banks, 24, Michael Rogers, 25, and Markee Ross, 26, all of Helena-West Helena

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


An Arkansan was arrested Wednesday on a charge of attempted murder after a 33-year-old man was found beaten and shot in the groin in Helena-West Helena earlier this month, officials said.

Helena-West Helena police officers were sent to the 500 block of East Garland Avenue around 2:30 a.m. March 21 after getting a call about a shooting, according to a news release.

At the scene, police found 33-year-old Danny Johnson "severely beaten" and suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower groin, the release said. Johnson was eventually airlifted to a hospital in Memphis to receive treatment, officials said.

Later, detectives spoke with Johnson, who identified his attackers as 26-year-old Markee Ross, 24-year-old Cortez Banks and 25-year-old Michael Rogers, all of Helena-West Helena. Authorities have not found a motive for the shooting and called it a "random act of violence," the release said.

On Wednesday, an officer spotted Banks in the 300 block of North Sixth Street and arrested him on a charge of attempted murder, the release said. He is being held on a $650,000 bond.

Warrants for the same charge were issued for Ross and Rogers, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Arkansas man arrested on attempted murder charge; 2 others sought

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

titleist10 says... March 30, 2017 at 3:13 p.m.

blacks committing crimes-black community doesn't seem to be concerned-they just blame it on the whites

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online