Arkansas man arrested on attempted murder charge; 2 others sought

An Arkansan was arrested Wednesday on a charge of attempted murder after a 33-year-old man was found beaten and shot in the groin in Helena-West Helena earlier this month, officials said.

Helena-West Helena police officers were sent to the 500 block of East Garland Avenue around 2:30 a.m. March 21 after getting a call about a shooting, according to a news release.

At the scene, police found 33-year-old Danny Johnson "severely beaten" and suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower groin, the release said. Johnson was eventually airlifted to a hospital in Memphis to receive treatment, officials said.

Later, detectives spoke with Johnson, who identified his attackers as 26-year-old Markee Ross, 24-year-old Cortez Banks and 25-year-old Michael Rogers, all of Helena-West Helena. Authorities have not found a motive for the shooting and called it a "random act of violence," the release said.

On Wednesday, an officer spotted Banks in the 300 block of North Sixth Street and arrested him on a charge of attempted murder, the release said. He is being held on a $650,000 bond.

Warrants for the same charge were issued for Ross and Rogers, police said.