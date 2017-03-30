At the post

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 1:25 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.

CLASSIC EMPIRE POINTINGTOWARD ARKANSAS DERBY

John Oxley's Classic Empire is scheduled to be the sixth Eclipse Award-winning 2-year-old male to race at Oaklawn in the $1 million Arkansas Derby on April 15, the highlight of the closing-day card.

Trainer Mark Casse opted to reroute Classic Empire to the Arkansas Derby -- Oaklawn's final major prep for the May 6 Kentucky Derby -- after the colt worked 5 furlongs from the gate in :59.30 over a fast track Tuesday morning at Winding Oaks Farm near Ocala, Fla.

Classic Empire has had a rocky 2017, with his training and racing schedule interrupted by a foot abscess and back issue, reportedly refusing to breeze twice and a third-place finish in his only start, the $350,000 Holy Bull Stakes on Feb. 4 at Gulfstream Park.

Locally based horses pointing for the Arkansas Derby include Untrapped, Petrov, Silver Dust and Lookin At Lee, third, fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the $900,000 Rebel Stakes on March 18. The Rebel is the final major local prep for the Arkansas Derby.

Co-owner/trainer Ron Moquett of Hot Springs said Wednesday morning that four-time defending Oaklawn riding champion Ricardo Santana Jr. will ride Petrov in the Arkansas Derby.

COURT'S JOURNEY

Jon Court rode two winners Sunday to increase his career North American purse earnings to $99,567,035, according to Equibase. Court is trying to become just the 50th rider to reach $100 million in career North American purse earnings. Court (4,022) is among only 71 jockeys to reach 4,000 career North American victories.

Court, 56, won Sunday's seventh race aboard Rocky Tough ($12.60) for trainer Rick Hiles and the ninth race aboard Arch Revenge ($9.60) for his father-in-law, trainer Jinks Fires of Hot Springs.

Court, Oaklawn's leading rider in 2000, has 22 victories at the meet to rank sixth. Court began riding at Oaklawn in 1981 and has 637 career victories in Hot Springs, according to Equibase.

Information for this report contributed by Oaklawn Media Department.

Sports on 03/30/2017