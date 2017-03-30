Bail denied for Arkansas man accused of stalking, killing teen

SHERIDAN -- A Sheridan man accused of stalking and killing a 17-year-old teenager who had been in a relationship with his son's ex-girlfriend has been ordered held without bail.

Rusty Draper, 45, appeared Wednesday afternoon on a charge of capital murder before Judge Eddy Easley in Grant County Circuit Court, where four witnesses testified on the defendant's behalf.

Draper is charged in the shooting death of Sheridan High School student Austin Moody, who was found dead Jan. 19 outside his home on Arkansas 35 north of Sheridan.

Wearing an orange jail jumpsuit Wednesday and in handcuffs, Draper offered no comment to reporters while walking into the courthouse with his head facing down.

Draper's aunt and sister-in-law testified Wednesday, along with two family friends -- a longtime friend and his wife's best friend. Each described Draper as a kind, caring man who would give generously to others.

An affidavit from Grant County Deputy Sheriff Robert Bird stated that Moody reported "being stalked" by Draper in the weeks preceding Moody's death.

At times, Draper showed up seeking Moody's assistance with a broken-down car and with other vehicle-related problems, the document stated.

Phone recordings between Draper and family members from the Grant County jail also were played in court in an attempt to define the defendant's mental state.

Draper's continued status on suicide watch was troubling, the state contended. Discussions over the phone to end his life insurance policy and a suicide attempt were particularly concerning, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Shirron said.

Easley ruled that no bail amount would be set for Draper. Easley cited the capital murder charge against Draper, as well as the evidence presented in the affidavit -- including a shotgun at the scene found to have DNA linked to Draper.

The judge suggested a later hearing be held to discuss Draper's suicide watch status.

State Desk on 03/30/2017

Print Headline: Bail denied for suspect jailed in teen's slaying