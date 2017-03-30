Burglars hit 2 Little Rock Walgreens, steal drugs; Chenal Parkway, Rodney Parham Road locations targeted

Burglars pried open doors at two Little Rock Walgreens overnight and then made off with prescription drugs, authorities said.

No arrests have been made in the break-ins, which are believed to be related, a Little Rock Police Department spokesman said.

The first burglary happened shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at the Walgreens at 15500 Chenal Parkway in west Little Rock.

Two intruders pried open a door and then made their way to the pharmacy, where various prescription drugs were said to have been taken, according to a police report. A full inventory of what was stolen wasn't complete at the time of the report.

The men were gone when officers arrived.

A little over an hour later, at 3:12 a.m., police were called to the Walgreens at 9200 N. Rodney Parham Road for a similar break-in.

In that case, the door lock was "pried up" by two burglars who "sprinted to the pharmacy area, broke the glass, jumped through the window and stole an unknown number of Hydrocodone and Oxycodone" pills, according to a police report filed in that case. The assailants then fled.

Video was recorded in both cases, though no surveillance images or footage has been released.

Police say the investigations are continuing.