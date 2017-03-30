COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

April 1

Communitywide Yard Sale

MELBOURNE — The city of Melbourne will have its annual Spring Communitywide Yard Sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. A list of sales will be available for pickup at City Hall today and Friday. Sales may be set up in Charles C. Miller Park. For more information, call City Hall at (870) 368-4215.

Trivia Game Night

BATESVILLE — The Humane Society of Independence County will host its annual Trivia Game Night fundraiser at Fellowship Bible Church, 276 E. Main St. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the trivia will start at 6, with games and activities between trivia rounds. The registration fee is $15 and includes a chili supper and beverages. Attendees can buy bake-sale items and coffee. There will be a Table Decoration Contest with entrants bringing decorations for an 8-foot banquet table. For a registration form or more information, call Becky Bachman at (870) 698-1097.

ACT Math Prep Course

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville’s community and technical education department will offer a math preparatory class to enable students to achieve high scores on the math portion of the ACT Exam. The class, taught by Greg Fulton, will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Room 926 of the UACCB Nursing Allied Health Building. The registration fee is $30, and preregistration is required. For more information or to register, email communityed@uaccb.edu or call (870) 612-2082.

April 2 – April 5

Revival at Friendship Community Church

WILBURN — Friendship Community Church, 1850 Dry Mountain Road, between Wilburn and Ida, will have a revival. Speakers will include Roy Archer at 11 a.m. and Donnie Archer at 5 p.m. Sunday; Wesley Watts at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; and Marty Weathers at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call Pastor Mickel Jones at (501) 605-4792.

April 3

Introduction to Art Courses

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Ozarka College in Mountain View will host Continuing Education Introduction to Art courses, beginning Monday. These four-week courses will be taught by Leah Balowski on Mondays and Wednesdays, with a choice of sessions: 9 a.m. to noon or 12:30-3:30 p.m. The course will present a hands-on approach to the fundamental media, techniques and concepts of making art. The tuition is $35 per student or $30 for ages 60 and older. Preregistration is required. To enroll, contact Lindsay Wilson-Galloway at (870) 269-5600 or lhgalloway@ozarka.edu.

April 5

Sterling Scholar Speaker

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center’s Sterling Scholar speaker for April will be retired Col. Anita Deason at 11:30 a.m. in the Little Red Restaurant at the Indian Hills Country Club, 337 Snead Drive. Deason, who is the military liaison for U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., will speak on what the senator’s office does to provide assistance to veterans and the Library of Congress Veterans History Project. The presentation,which is free and open to the public, is co-sponsored by the Fairfield Bay Rotary Club. Purchase of lunch is optional.

ONGOING

Free Well-Child Health Clinics

SEARCY — The Harding University Carr College of Nursing will provide free well-child health clinics from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 6 in the Swaid Center for Health Sciences at Harding. Free health screenings, including a complete checkup, vision and hearing screenings, and a routine urine test, are offered for area children ages 2 to 8 years old. Ninety-minute appointments can be scheduled by calling (501) 279-4475.

Ozarka College Free GED Classes

MELBOURNE — Free GED classes are offered at Ozarka College in Melbourne, Ash Flat, Mammoth Spring and Mountain View. Classes meet at Ozarka College in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; in Ash Flat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and in Mammoth Spring and Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Registration is ongoing. For more information, call the Ozarka College Adult Education Department at (870) 368-2051.

Lenten Lunches

HORSESHOE BEND — Each Wednesday of Lent, Faith Presbyterian Church, at Fourth and Church streets, will host a speaker and serve soup and sandwiches from noon to 1 p.m. There is no charge, but donations will be used to provide assistance to local residents. For more information, call the church at (870) 670-4103.

Microsoft Excel Training

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville’s community and technical education department and Rhonda Williams Byrd will continue their series of one-day workshops in Microsoft Excel. Level 3, on April 11, will cover how to use Excel for a variety of problem-solving tasks. The class will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Room 222 of the UACCB Main Campus Building. The cost is $69. For more information or to register, email communityed@uaccb.edu or call (870) 612-2082.

UACCB Foundation Scholarship Applications

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for summer 2017 and fall 2017/spring 2018 semesters. Applications are available at www.uaccb.edu/foundation/scholarships. The deadline to apply is Saturday for summer and July 1 for fall/spring. Students must also submit a 500-word essay or a 2- to 2 1/2-minute video essay. For more information, contact Tina Paul at tina.paul@uaccb.edu or (870) 612-2017.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

Cabot High Cruzers Car Show

CABOT — The Cabot High Cruzers Car Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8 in Cabot High School’s Champs Hall parking lot. Trophies, music, food and more will be available. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Cabot High School Auto Tech Scholarship Fund and the Keep the Faith foundation, which supports families with children who have been diagnosed with cancer. The rain date will be April 15. For more information, call Bill at (501) 286-9016.

Flea Market and Communitywide Yard Sale

SALEM — The 14th annual Spring Fairgrounds Flea Market and Salem Chamber of Commerce Communitywide Yard Sale will take place April 8 in Salem. Flea-market vendor space is available. Admission and parking are free at the flea market at the Fulton County Fairgrounds, 124 Arena Lane. Maps for the yard sales will be available at businesses and the flea market. For more information or to reserve outside booth space, call (870) 895-5565 or email fultoncountyfair1@gmail.com. Vendor applications are available online, and the rental fee can be paid at www.fultoncountyfair.org.

First Assembly of God Revival

JACKSONVILLE — First Assembly of God, 221 N. Elm St., will host a revival with evangelist Sam Austin at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. April 9, and at 7 p.m. April 10-12. All are invited to hear Austin preach, along with gospel music and prayers. For more information, call Pastor Royce L. Lowe at (501) 982-5018.

White County Retired Teachers Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 2 p.m. April 10 at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St. The speaker will be Mitch Walton, director of professional development with the Arkansas Association of Educational Administration. Refreshments will be provided by Riverview/Rose Bud/White County Central retirees.

Macy’s Stroll and Roll

BATESVILLE — The third annual Macy’s Stroll and Roll is set for 10 a.m. April 22 at Riverside Park, rain or shine. All are invited to join the Kiwanis Club of Batesville in this benefit walk to support a cure for Angelman syndrome. The benefit is named for Macy Bryant, the 4-year-old daughter of Ronda and Josh Bryant of Batesville. Entertainment will include a River City Cruisers car display, dance and gymnast performances, and local singers, as well as a bounce house and a petting zoo. Preregistration, by April 7, is $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Day-of-event fees are $25 and $15. To register or for more information, visit batesvillekiwanis.org.

Communitywide Swap Meet

HIGHLAND — Vendors are needed for the second annual communitywide swap meet from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at the A.L. Hutson Center. Inside and outside spaces are available for $25 each. Booths can be set up, or items can be sold from cars, trucks or trailers. For more information, call Pat or Kari at Curves Spring River Area at (870) 856-6010.

Relay for Life Open Disc Golf Tournament

HEBER SPRINGS — The Relay for Life Open Disc Golf Tournament will take place April 22 at the Mossy Bluff Disc Golf Course. The entry fee is $40 for a team of two players or $20 for individuals. Each player will receive a free disc, snacks and a chance to win door prizes. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information or to preregister, call Derek at (501) 206-8425.

Daisy Patch Quilt Show

HEBER SPRINGS — The Daisy Patch Quilt Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 and 29 at the Cleburne County Fairgrounds, 880 Bittle Road. Entries may be brought in from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 25. For more information, call Gerri Shipley at (501) 206-8965.

Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction

HEBER SPRINGS — The Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. May 6 at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. A prize will be given for the best hobo costume. Tickets are $15 each, two for $25 or $40 for a family from the same household. For tickets or more information, call (501) 362-9450 or (501) 250-5668.

