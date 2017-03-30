Cycling: Joe Martin Stage Race back for 40th year

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Joe Martin Stage Race is back for its 40th year with more than 750 professional and amateur riders expected to compete in the growing sport of cycling.

Beginning in 1978 as the Fayetteville Spring Classic, the Joe Martin Stage Race now is a national and international event. Riders from all 50 states and more than 20 countries are expected to compete today through Sunday on courses throughout Northwest Arkansas. The four-day event with close on Sunday with the criterium in downtown Fayetteville.

"You can never appreciate bicycling unless you see it in person," Race Director Bruce Dunn said. "That's especially true with the criterium where the riders loop around all day and you can see them come by every five to 10 minutes. That's exciting for the fans."

The Joe Martin Stage Race was renamed for Martin, the original race director who died of cancer in 1988. The event has grown significantly in stature and 2017 will mark the 15th year as part of USA Cycling's professional road series.

Today's racing starts with a Pro and Men's 1, 2 Time Trials at noon at Devil's Den State Park. Professional road races for men and women begin Friday and amateur riders will test their skills and stamina beginning on Saturday morning. The four-day meet will conclude on Sunday with the finals through downtown Fayetteville.

Much of the downtown square in Fayetteville will be blocked off for the criterium races on Sunday, when the pro races will begin at 2:30 p.m. The races will finish at the corner of Church Avenue and Center Street in downtown Fayetteville.

"If you've never seen a bike race before, this is definitely the year to come," Dunn said. "The level of talent is unbelievable. What's really special about 2017 is that Joe Martin will be the kickoff to the 2017 USA Pro Road Tour, which is made up of the nation's 20 most prestigious races."

For more information on the Joe Martin State Race, including a daily schedule of events, visit www.joemartinstagerace.com.

Sports on 03/30/2017