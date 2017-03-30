Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 30, 2017, 7:49 a.m.

Ex-Arkansas teacher to face sex charges

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

DeWITT -- A former DeWitt High School math teacher will be charged with six counts of first-degree sexual assault involving a student, said Arkansas County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Dittrich.

Clay McKewen, 26, of Ethel was arrested Monday.

The assaults occurred between Nov. 2 and Nov 26, a bench warrant filed in Arkansas County Circuit Court indicated. The offenses happened with a female student of the school, Dittrich said.

The prosecutor said authorities were tipped off by a telephone call to the state's sexual-assault hotline.

McKewen was released from the Arkansas County jail in DeWitt late Monday after posting a $100,000 bond. He will be formally charged April 5 in Arkansas County Circuit Court.

McKewen was hired by the school July 9, 2013. He resigned in December, Dittrich said.

State Desk on 03/30/2017

Print Headline: Ex-DeWitt teacher to face sex charges

