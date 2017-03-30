Ex-Arkansas teacher to face sex charges
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
DeWITT -- A former DeWitt High School math teacher will be charged with six counts of first-degree sexual assault involving a student, said Arkansas County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Dittrich.
Clay McKewen, 26, of Ethel was arrested Monday.
The assaults occurred between Nov. 2 and Nov 26, a bench warrant filed in Arkansas County Circuit Court indicated. The offenses happened with a female student of the school, Dittrich said.
The prosecutor said authorities were tipped off by a telephone call to the state's sexual-assault hotline.
McKewen was released from the Arkansas County jail in DeWitt late Monday after posting a $100,000 bond. He will be formally charged April 5 in Arkansas County Circuit Court.
McKewen was hired by the school July 9, 2013. He resigned in December, Dittrich said.
State Desk on 03/30/2017
Print Headline: Ex-DeWitt teacher to face sex charges
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Ex-Arkansas teacher to face sex charges
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.