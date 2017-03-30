Fishing this week

HOT SPOTS

ARKANSAS RIVER Water level and current are normal in the Clear Lake area, but low closer to Terry Lock and Dam. Bream are fair to good on worms near the dam, while worms and crickets worked fair for bream in Clear Lake. Crappie are good to excellent on minnows and black/chartreuse jigs at depths of 5-15 feet. Bass have been biting spinnerbaits and plastic worms in backwaters, while spinnerbaits and black/green crankbaits have been best near the dam. Catfish have been biting skipjack and shad, and stripers are biting white grubs near the dam.

LAKE MAUMELLE Black bass fishing is excellent in shallow water on crankbaits, wacky rig worms and spinnerbaits. White bass fishing is excellent with Rooster Tails, CC Spoons or deep-diving Bandits and Bombers on the west. Crappie fishing is good on minnows and chartreuse/white jigs in 4-6 feet, and about 8 feet off the weeds. Catfishing is good in 25 feet using stink bait, small bream and chicken livers.

BULL SHOALS White bass are schooling near K Dock, and anglers have been catching a lot of 12- to 14-inch crappie from brushpiles and sand flats in nearby coves. Black Bass fishing is good to fair on Wiggle Warts, Rock Crawlers and Bombers, and spinnerbaits with small willowleaf blades when windy. ½-ounce or smaller jigs are good on steep rock bluffs and points. Crappie are good to fair on swimming minnows on the sand flats and brush piles. White bass fishing is very good over flats with lipless crankbaits.

LAKE DARDANELLE Bass fishing has been excellent as fish move shallow. Use plastics, frogs, buzzbaits, jigs and bamboozies, crankbaits and spinnerbaits on windy days around spawning pockets and staging areas. Crappie fishing is excellent in shallow water on minnows and jigs in a variety of colors. White bass are in the creeks and are biting crankbaits and small inline spinnerbaits. Striped bass are biting spinnerbaits and swim baits in the creek mouths. Bream fishing is excellent on redworms and black and brown jigs around brush in front of the flats. Catfishing has been very good in the creek channels and off the main river points using cut bait and stink bait.