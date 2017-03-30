Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Arkansas firefighter

A North Little Rock man charged in the shooting death of a volunteer firefighter who was coming to his assistance last year entered a guilty plea Thursday morning.

Mark Eugene Pruitt, 49, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims’ courtroom Thursday morning. The hearing came a little less than two weeks before Pruitt's jury trial was set to begin. The judge sentenced him to 8 years in prison with some credit for the time he has already spent in jail.

Pruitt fatally shot 29-year-old Ronald Jason Adams, who went by his middle name and was a volunteer firefighter with the East Pulaski department as well as a lieutenant for the Sherwood Fire Department.

In January 2016, Adams was sent to Pruitt’s residence on Dortch Loop in response to a call about a man having a seizure. The firefighter also lived on Dortch Loop and was sent because he was the closest paramedic available.

Adams died after being shot inside the residence.

Pruitt was ordered jailed by court order in October 2016 until he could undergo a mental evaluation at the State Hospital.

Pruitt was quoted in an interview with examiners at the hospital as saying he remembered waking up and seeing a man walk down the hallway toward his bedroom and thinking he was an “intruder.”

"I blacked out, and the next thing I remember is the flash of the gun going off," Pruitt was quoted as saying.

In the evaluation, doctors diagnosed Pruitt with cocaine-use disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Pruitt’s wife, Tonja Jo Pruitt, told state examiners she called 911 the morning of the shooting because her husband was making a gurgling sound, was unresponsive and was bleeding from his mouth, the paper reported.

She reportedly told the doctors she went to open the garage to make it easier for paramedics to enter the home. Emergency medical personnel had gone into the bedroom when she heard a “boom, boom” and realized her husband had shot one of the first responders, she said.

