Thursday, March 30, 2017, 7:53 a.m.

New store opens in former location of Terry's Finer Foods in Little Rock's Heights area

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Heights Corner Market at 5801 Kavanaugh Blvd. is open for business.

The store, in the former Terry's Finer Foods location, features a full deli, a prepared-foods section with daily specials, local produce and goods, gifts and household items. The grocery also offers home delivery.

"With the opening of this new neighborhood store, we're excited to become a one-stop-shop for all of our customers' needs," Lou Ann Herget said in a news release. Herget and her husband, Eric, took over the 8,000 square-foot store about a month ago.

Heights Corner Market is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-- David Smith

