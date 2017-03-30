'Fusion taco' eatery featuring global flavors opening in Arkansas' capital city

A Northwest Arkansas-based "fusion taco" eatery that also prides itself on its assortment of one of the state’s signature dishes — cheese dip — is set to open in Little Rock next year.

Con Quesos, the creation of University of Arkansas graduate Omar Kasim, is tentatively scheduled to set up shop in April 2018 at Creek Plaza within the Gateway Town Center.

Plans for the eatery’s Little Rock location, the company's second, were first reported by Arkansas Business. The first Con Quesos opened in early 2016 in Fayetteville.

The Little Rock restaurant will be directly across from the soon-to-open Movie Tavern just off Interstate 30 on the city's southwest side, Kasim told Arkansas Online.

Con Quesos, a full service, fast-casual concept, also bills itself as “more than just a taco shop” through its emphasis on international flavors.

“We provide a culinary experience unlike any other by incorporating flavors from around the world in our tacos,” Kasim said, adding that "Indian, Caribbean, Mediterranean and hibachi are just some of the many cuisines."

Among the taco options on the Con Quesos menu: the Santorini with grilled chicken, feta cheese and a tzatziki sauce as well as the Osaka with hibachi shrimp, stir-fried egg rice and a spicy mango dressing.

The three globally inspired cheese dip options are also reflective of that mission.

One comes with a "southern sweet potato flare," another is described as "Korean spice meets Tex-Mex" and the third combines "lime and the heat of salsa verde."

The menu options in Little Rock will be the same as in Fayetteville, though Kasim said plans in Arkansas' capital city call for an expanded bar experience.