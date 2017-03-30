TENNIS

Venus advances

Venus Williams whacked a winner Wednesday on her fifth match point at the Miami Open, then spun and threw a celebratory fist toward her father, who watched her from the front row. Williams moved a step closer to her first title in the event since 2001 by beating top-ranked Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. It was Williams’ 15th career victory against a No. 1 player, but her first since 2014. Four-time Key Biscayne runner-up Rafael Nadal advanced to the men’s semifinals by beating American Jack Sock 6-2, 6-3. Nadal’s opponent Friday will be Fabio Fognini, who became the first unseeded player in 10 years to reach the men’s semis at Key Biscayne when he beat 2016 runner-up Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-2. Williams’ opponent tonight will be No. 10 Johanna Konta, who became the first British woman to reach a semifinal at Key Biscayne by beating No. 3 Simona Halep 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2. No. 2 Karolina Pliskova will play No. 12 Caroline Wozniacki in the other semifinal.

Fognini advances

BASEBALL

No Molina deal yet

Yadier Molina and the St. Louis Cardinals bused away from Roger Dean Stadium on Wednesday with a 20th victory in Grapefruit League play and no agreement on an extension for the Gold Glove-winning catcher. "We understand there is a deadline," General Manager John Mozeliak said before hopping the bus to catch the team's charter flight to Memphis. "I think everyone is going to roll up their sleeves and continue to work at it." Molina is entering the final year of a five-year, $75 million extension that he signed in 2012. There is a mutual option for 2018, but the team and player know that he is likely to walk away from it and become a free agent if he has a season similar to 2016. Molina has not deviated from his stated wish that an extension will happen before opening night Sunday at Busch Stadium. He reiterated that Wednesday before getting on the team bus. "The clock is still running," Molina said. "I haven't heard anything. I'm sticking with the same line. What I said before. There might be progress. But I don't know."

Beltre on DL?

The Texas Rangers are unsure whether third baseman Adrian Beltre will be in their lineup or on the disabled list Monday when they open the season against Cleveland. Beltre has been dealing with a left calf strain and has not played since Sunday. The Rangers are delaying their final roster moves until the Sunday deadline, depending on Beltre's health. An MRI on Monday revealed a minor strain. It is not the same calf he strained just before reporting. If the Rangers opt to put Beltre on the 10-day disabled list to give him more time to get the calf healthy, he would miss only five games. They could backdate it three days from the start of the season on Sunday and with a day off April 6, Beltre could return as early as April 9. If Beltre is placed on the DL, Joey Gallo could be the opening-day third baseman.

Indians out 2 starters

The Cleveland Indians will be without two starters to begin the season, with right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall joining Jason Kipnis on the disabled list. Chisenhall hurt his right shoulder when he crashed into an outfield wall last week and will not be ready when the AL champions open the season on Monday in Texas. Kipnis has been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation and may not join the Indians until later in April. With Chisenhall out, Indians Manager Terry Francona said Abraham Almonte will be on the opening-day roster. Almonte played in 68 games for Cleveland last season before he was suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's drug program. He was ineligible for the postseason. "He really is deserving," Francona said of the switch-hitting Almonte, who entered Wednesday with a .383 average, three home runs and 12 RBI in 18 Cactus League games. "He's done a terrific job."

BASKETBALL

Porter All-American MVP

Michael Porter Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the West over the East 109-107 in the McDonald's All-American Game on Wednesday in Chicago. Porter Jr., a 6-foot-10 forward ranked among the top prospects of his class by multiple recruiting services, announced last week he will play college basketball at Missouri. His father was recently hired by the Tigers as an assistant coach. Porter Jr. was named the game's Most Valuable Player. Jaylen Hands, a UCLA recruit, added 14 points for the West. The East was led by Mohamed Bamba, who scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Bamba is undecided on a college. In the girls' game, Rellah Boothe had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the East over the West 80-74 in overtime. The 6-foot-1 Boothe has signed with Texas.

UMass hires another

UMass has hired Matt McCall as its next basketball coach. McCall, 35, spent the previous two seasons in Chattanooga, where he led the school to the NCAA Tournament in 2016. The hiring is the second in two weeks for the Minutemen, after Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey backed out of an agreement to coach the program just minutes before he was set to be introduced. McCall replaces Derek Kellogg, who was fired this month after nine seasons with the Minutemen. In announcing the hire Wednesday, Athletic Director Ryan Bamford called McCall "a rising star." McCall spent 11 seasons, over two stints, as a member of Billy Donovan's staff at Florida. He was part of four SEC titles, a Final Four and two NCAA finals with the Gators. He also spent three seasons as an assistant at Florida Atlantic.

HOCKEY

NHL to release team lists

After further consideration, the NHL will release teams' protected and available lists to the public before the Vegas Golden Knights' expansion draft in June. The league announced the decision on Twitter on Wednesday despite NHL general managers expressing a desire to keep the lists private. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said there was more internal discussion at the league office and that none of the GMs expressed strong views on the subject. All 30 existing teams must submit their list of protected players by 4 p.m. Central on June 17. Vegas must submit its selections by 4 p.m. June 20, with the announcement of those picks coming the following day. The league said the timing of the lists being released was still to be determined. Each team can protect either seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender, or eight skaters of any position and one goaltender. The Golden Knights begin play next season.

BASEBALL

Mets’ Familia suspended 15 games

New York Mets All-Star reliever Jeurys Familia accepted a 15-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy, discipline stemming from an altercation last October.

The suspension, announced Wednesday, is the fourth and least severe under the policy, which was agreed to in August 2015: New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman (29 games), Colorado shortstop Jose Reyes (51 games) and Atlanta outfielder Hector Olivera (82 games) were penalized previously.

The suspension is a result of Familia’s Oct. 31 arrest on a simple assault charge. Prosecutors later dropped the charges.

Familia’s suspension will begin on opening day. He is eligible to participate in all spring training and exhibition games and activities leading up to opening day.

Barring any postponements, Familia would be eligible to return April 20 at home against Philadelphia and would lose $730,328 of his $7,425,000 salary. Under a change this year to baseball’s joint drug agreement, he loses the salary of off-days during the suspension, in addition to his pay on the days of games he misses.

“The evidence reviewed by my office does not support a determination that Mr. Familia physically assaulted his wife, or threatened her or others with physical force or harm,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Nevertheless, I have concluded that Mr. Familia’s overall conduct that night was inappropriate, violated the policy and warrants discipline.”

Familia was charged after his wife, Bianca Rivas, made several frantic 911 calls to police in Fort Lee, N.J., in which she described her husband as drunk.

“My husband had a little bit of alcohol and he’s going crazy,” Rivas said in the 911 recording, according to excerpts of a transcript published by NJ.com.

Rivas was left with scratches on her chest and a bruise on her right cheek.

A judge dismissed charges in December after the player’s wife told a prosecutor that her husband did not hurt her.

