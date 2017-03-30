OUTDOORS CALENDAR

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com

MARCH

30 Wheatley chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Cajun Express. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

30 Largemouths and Longbeards hunting and fishing seminar. Guest speakers Stephen Browning, Hunter Baughman and George Hart. Fellowship Bible Church, 1401 Kirk Rd., Little Rock. 5:30-8:30 p.m. www.fellowhiponline.com/events

APRIL

1 Safari Club International banquet. Embassy Suites, Little Rock Doors open at 4 p.m. Jim Lee

(501) 472-1376 or www.sci-ar.com

1 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Sheridan. (870) 917-8282.

6 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Arkadelphia. (870) 918-4952.

6 University of Central Arkanas chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Knights of Columbus Hall. Will Glenn (501) 303-0555 or billyg3196@yahoo.com

7 Howard/Pike County chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Eagles Lodge, Nashville. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com 7 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Melbourne. (870) 368-4466.

8 Jacksonville chapter Ducks Unlimited youth shoot. Jacksonville Shooting Sports Complex. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or mattrobinson@arkansasleader.com

8 Garland County chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil/baggo tournament. Arc Isle. Odie Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@yahoo.com

11 Maumelle chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Razorback Pizza. Bob Butler (501) 837-1530 or bbutler@ducks.org

11 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s conference center, 2300 Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Visit arkstriper.com or call Tony Castro at (479) 295-0231.

22 Fayetteville chapter Ducks Unlimited bag/ youth day. Airways Freight Corp. Damon Brown

(479) 799-8944 or damon.brown@wachter.com 28 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. El Dorado. (870) 310-6741.