NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com
MARCH
30 Wheatley chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Cajun Express. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com
30 Largemouths and Longbeards hunting and fishing seminar. Guest speakers Stephen Browning, Hunter Baughman and George Hart. Fellowship Bible Church, 1401 Kirk Rd., Little Rock. 5:30-8:30 p.m. www.fellowhiponline.com/events
APRIL
1 Safari Club International banquet. Embassy Suites, Little Rock Doors open at 4 p.m. Jim Lee
(501) 472-1376 or www.sci-ar.com
1 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Sheridan. (870) 917-8282.
6 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Arkadelphia. (870) 918-4952.
6 University of Central Arkanas chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Knights of Columbus Hall. Will Glenn (501) 303-0555 or billyg3196@yahoo.com
7 Howard/Pike County chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Eagles Lodge, Nashville. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com 7 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Melbourne. (870) 368-4466.
8 Jacksonville chapter Ducks Unlimited youth shoot. Jacksonville Shooting Sports Complex. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or mattrobinson@arkansasleader.com
8 Garland County chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil/baggo tournament. Arc Isle. Odie Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@yahoo.com
11 Maumelle chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Razorback Pizza. Bob Butler (501) 837-1530 or bbutler@ducks.org
11 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s conference center, 2300 Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Visit arkstriper.com or call Tony Castro at (479) 295-0231.
22 Fayetteville chapter Ducks Unlimited bag/ youth day. Airways Freight Corp. Damon Brown
(479) 799-8944 or damon.brown@wachter.com 28 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. El Dorado. (870) 310-6741.
Print Headline: OUTDOORS CALENDAR
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: OUTDOORS CALENDAR
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.