Thursday, March 30, 2017, 8:15 p.m.

PHOTOS: Fire causes interstate overpass to collapse in Atlanta

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 7:31 p.m.

in-this-aerial-image-made-from-a-video-provided-by-wsb-tv-a-large-fire-that-caused-an-overpass-on-interstate-85-to-collapse-burns-in-atlanta-thursday-march-30-2017-witnesses-say-troopers-were-telling-cars-to-turn-around-on-the-bridge-because-they-were-concerned-about-its-integrity-minutes-later-the-bridge-collapsed-wsb-tv-via-ap

In this aerial image made from a video provided by WSB-TV, a large fire that caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse burns in Atlanta, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity. Minutes later, the bridge collapsed. (WSB-TV via AP)

ATLANTA — A large fire has caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.

WSB-TV reports the massive blaze is burning underneath I-85 northbound near Piedmont Road. It has shut down several roads in northeast Atlanta.

Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity. Minutes later, the bridge collapsed.

Black smoke can be seen for miles.

