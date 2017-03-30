Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 30, 2017, 3:45 p.m.

Police: 19-year-old raped at least 9 women in less than 3 years

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:12 p.m.

CHESTER, Pa. — Police in suburban Philadelphia say a 19-year-old man is accused of raping at least nine women, starting when he was 16.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan said DeJohn Lee has been in custody since early January, when one of his accusers saw him in a grocery store and called police.

Whelan said nine women were attacked separately, from 2014 to early 2017.

Lee faces multiple counts of rape, attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses. Police say Lee recently told them he had many more victims, and Whelan is urging them to come forward.

Whelan said Lee would stalk his victims, waiting until they were alone before attacking.

Lee, of Chester, had no comment for reporters on the way to his arraignment Thursday.

