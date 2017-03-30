Police: Losing gambler who shot man inside Little Rock home arrested

A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he lost at gambling inside a Little Rock home and shot another man in the neck earlier this month, police said.

Andre Videl Pride of Little Rock was arrested on a warrant Wednesday at 9 a.m. after he was identified in a lineup as the gunman in a March 4 shooting, according to a Little Rock police report.

On that date, 28-year-old Marquis Sledge was taken to UAMS Medical Center after he was shot around 8:30 p.m. at 3301 S. Polk. St., Arkansas Online reported.

Police reportedly found blood, shell casings and a gun at the scene. Officers spoke with witnesses who said a man lost while gambling at the residence and was "extremely unhappy," the report said.

The man grabbed a gun and shot Sledge in the neck, police said.

Pride was booked into Pulaski County jail on charges of first-degree battery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

He is being held without bail. A court date is scheduled for Thursday morning.