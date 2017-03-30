Home / Latest News /
Police: Losing gambler who shot man inside Little Rock home arrested
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 7:38 a.m.
A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he lost at gambling inside a Little Rock home and shot another man in the neck earlier this month, police said.
Andre Videl Pride of Little Rock was arrested on a warrant Wednesday at 9 a.m. after he was identified in a lineup as the gunman in a March 4 shooting, according to a Little Rock police report.
On that date, 28-year-old Marquis Sledge was taken to UAMS Medical Center after he was shot around 8:30 p.m. at 3301 S. Polk. St., Arkansas Online reported.
Police reportedly found blood, shell casings and a gun at the scene. Officers spoke with witnesses who said a man lost while gambling at the residence and was "extremely unhappy," the report said.
The man grabbed a gun and shot Sledge in the neck, police said.
Pride was booked into Pulaski County jail on charges of first-degree battery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons.
He is being held without bail. A court date is scheduled for Thursday morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Losing gambler who shot man inside Little Rock home arrested
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.